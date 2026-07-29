Crazy Taxi World Tour is getting a closed network test in September, applications open now

Sega has announced a closed network test for Crazy Taxi: World Tour.

The test will take place on September 11-13 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Applications for the test are open now on the game’s official website, and are running until the end of August.

Sega warns, however, that only “a small number of players” will be invited to take part in the test, which is designed to test the stability of the game’s online multiplayer functionality ahead of its full release.

According to Sega, the closed network test will contain access to two multiplayer modes called Pickup Race and Cops ‘n’ Cabbies.

“In Pickup Race, up to six players will compete with each other to drop off as many passengers as possible within a set time limit, earning as much crazy money as possible,” it says. “In Cops ‘n’ Cabbies, players will be split into two teams competing against each other.”

The test will feature two maps, six cars, four playable characters and a variety of car tune-up options, but it won’t feature any single-player gameplay (which will of course be present in the final release). Save data will not carry over to the final game.

Sega also released a new trailer for the game, showing off the game’s West Coast map.

At a recent Crazy Taxi: World Tour preview attended by VGC, series producer Kanji Kanno explained that he wanted the game’s return to help people temporarily forget about the problems going on in the world.

“A lot of what’s in the news nowadays makes you feel not very excited to live in the world,” Kanno said. “So, I feel personally that I want to have this new Crazy Taxi out there to maybe help people smile and have fun.

“One of the reasons [we’re bringing Craxy Taxi back] is because Sega is trying to revive our legacy IPs. As for my personal feelings, for me, Crazy Taxi is a game that you can play and have all these positive emotions and positive feelings, without anything negative in the game. With how the world is right now, I think it’s the perfect time to bring it back.”