Coven of the Chicken Foot is the debut game from Uncharted and Last of Us director Bruce Straley’s new studio

Wildflower Interactive – the new studio founded by former Naughty Dog veteran Bruce Straley – has revealed its debut game.

Coven of the Chicken Foot is a single-player fantasy puzzle platformer in which players take control of an elderly witch called Gertie, who meets and teams up with a large creature in order to “fulfil an oath”.

According to the studio, the game – which is played without any dialogue – “invites players to reconsider who the real heroes are, and how easily stories shift when told from the margins”.

Accompanied by the creature, Gertie has to explore dungeons, forests, “catacombs of fallen heroes” and bogs, battling enemies along the way.

“Your companion observes, adapts, and develops new behaviours from how you play, reshaping traversal and solutions over time,” the game’s description reads.

The studio was founded by Straley, who worked at Naughty Dog for 18 years. During that time, he was an artist on the three main Jak and Daxter games, before becoming co-art director on Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.

Straley then co-directed Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, The Last of Us: Left Behind and Uncharted 4, before leaving the industry entirely in 2017.

He returned five years later, announcing the creation of Wildflower Interactive, a studio focusing on “making ‘small-ish’, creatively-charged, uniquely-stylized games” that explore the possibilities of the medium.

“Wildflower Interactive is built on the notion of pushing myself creatively and working with like-minded creative people, driven by a strong desire to continue the conversation about what kind of experiences video games can deliver,,” Straley said in a statement.

“We’re doing that with Coven of the Chicken Foot. It nods at the fun and simplicity of old school games, while also evolving the pairing of storytelling and interactivity in a new, challenging way.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve built at Wildflower and can’t wait for people to explore the world we’re creating and get to know our loveable duo.”

Coven of the Chicken Foot is coming to PC (via Steam) and can be wishlisted now.