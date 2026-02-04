Convergence Games Showcase announces games line-up for February 19 event

Indie games event Convergence Games Showcase has announced the line-up of titles planned for its next live stream, including MOUSE P.I. For Hire.

Set to take place on February 19 from 14:30 PM ET / 19.30 PM GMT across YouTube , Twitch, and Steam, Convergence is a two-hour showcase of upcoming indie games, organised by games marketing firm Fourth Floor.

According to an announcement, the show will feature more than 30 indie and “AA” games, including announcements, creator-led walkthroughs and new trailers.

Confirmed 2026 games include MOUSE P.I. For Hire (Fumi Games/PlaySide Studios), DenshAttack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games) and How Many Dudes? (Butterscotch Shenanigans).

Publishers and developers confirmed include Secret Mode (NUTMEG!, Everything is Crab), Kwalee (Grime II, Modulus), and Super Rare Games (Teeto, Townseek), with more to be revealed.

The livestream will include extended live gameplay from creators including ChilledChaos, Laimu, TayderTot, Yenkoes, Preach, BearBoo, Cheebiez, Shakey, and The Hot Cross.

“We’re now into year three and excitement around the Convergence Showcase continues to grow,” said Rich Keith, CEO of Fourth Floor.

“We remain dedicated to spotlighting the indie gaming scene and giving smaller studios their moment to shine. With full support from IGN, Convergence Showcase broadcasts to over 1.5m gamers, making it the ideal platform for players to discover some of the most exciting, anticipated, and creative games from talented studios around the globe.”