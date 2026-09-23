Controller maker CKRD releases the Atom+, a keychain sized controller promising no stick drift

CKRD, the peripherals manufacturer best known for the Switch Nitro Deck, has released the Atom+ controller.

The Atom+ line-up of controllers is the successor to the Atom range, and offers extremely small controllers designed to be carried by the player when they’re on the move.

The controller is small enough to fit onto a keychain and offers Bluetooth connectivity, meaning it can connect to a Switch, Switch 2, PC, mobile, tablet or smart TV.

Despite its size, each controller has the full array of buttons, including two sticks and four shoulder buttons (though the triggers are digital, as they are on Switch Pro Controllers).

Each stick contains TMR (tunnelling magnetoresistance) technology, which is a magnetic sensor technology designed to use less power than Hall effect sticks, and avoid the stick drift that sometimes effects mechanical sticks.

The controllers include a rechargeable battery which is powered by USB-C, and also come with a wrist strap which lets players attach them to a backpag, bar or keychain when not being used.

They’re also compatible with the CKRD App, which lets users of any CKRD controller remap the buttons, adjust vibration and update firmware.

According to CKRD, the full list of features for the Atom+ controller is as follows:

Pocket-Sized Design – Ultra-compact controller small enough to take anywhere

Zero Stick Drift – Powered by precision TMR Thumbsticks

Bluetooth Connectivity – Wireless across Switch, PC, mobile, tablets, and Smart TVs

Rechargeable Battery – USB-C charging for convenient on-the-go power

Dual Four-Way Toggle Buttons – Quick access to system functions

Vibration Feedback – Rumble for compatible games

Motion Control – Support for motion-enabled gameplay

Turbo Mode – Automate repeated button inputs for faster gameplay

Programmable Buttons – Remap controls through the CRKD Companion App

CRKD Companion App Support – Adjust settings, remap inputs, and update firmware

True Collection System Integration – Register your controller and reveal its rarity rank and product number

Wrist Strap Included – Attach to your wrist, backpack, or keychain

The Atom+ controller is available now at a price of $29.99 / €34.99 / £29.99, and is available in four colours – Smoke Black, Glacier Blue, Retro Purple or PAL Grey