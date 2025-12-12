Control Resonant, the sequel to Control, has been announced for next year

Remedy Entertainment has announced Control Resonant, the sequel to Control.

Announced during The Game Awards, Control Resonant is scheduled to be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Mac via Steam and the App Store.

Annapurna Pictures is co-financing and co-producing the game as part of a strategic partnership with Remedy Entertainment.

In Control Resonant, players will take control of Dylan, the brother of the protagonist from the first game. Control Resonant takes place in Manhattan.

Remedy Entertainment describes the in-game Manhattan as a “expansive, unfamiliar world as an invading cosmic force reshapes the environment, defiles natural law and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare.”

“Players will traverse perception-bending locations and journey beyond the material world into a mysterious metaphysical space reflecting Dylan Faden’s troubled psyche. Tap into power that Dylan must learn to master and make choices to shape abilities that manifest and grow while exploring a deep progression system.

“Face ever-changing threats head-on, utilizing the environment, unleashing elemental abilities and wielding the raw force Dylan’s shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant. ”

Control Resonant is being directed by Mikael Kasurinen, who has worked at Remedy since the early 2000s, aside from a brief stint at Avalanche Studios and Dice.

“Control Resonant pushes our paranatural action RPG series into an expansive, reality-warping playground of choice, power, and consequence,” said Kasurinen.

“You don’t have to know the first game to jump into the sequel; we’ve made this one easy to pick up and hard to put down. We’re pushing the scale beyond anything we’ve done before, elevating combat, exploration, and storytelling into a bigger, more memorable experience. It’s ambitious, a little wild, and we can’t wait for players to get lost in it.”