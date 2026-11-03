Control Resonant is the ‘fastest selling’ game in Remedy’s history, says CEO

Control Resonant has surpassed one million sales and is the “fastest-selling” game in Remedy’s history, says company CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon.

According to Remedy‘s latest financial report, Control Resonant reached one million units sold three weeks after launch. This is described as a “defining milestone” by CEO Gaudechon, breaking records for the developer.

The one million figure was reached on October 15, the same day as Control Resonant’s physical release across Xbox and PlayStation. Previously, the game launched digital-only on September 24.

The financial report further states that these strong sales were thanks to Control Resonant reaching new fans, with roughly 50% of players being new to the series. Remedy is also pleased by the response from both users and critics, citing positive reviews on Metacritic and Steam.

“This is our first self-published game of this scale, built on our own Control IP,” Gaudechon said. “Praised by players and critics alike, it marks a defining milestone for the company.”

As a result of this, Remedy is enjoying a much more successful sales quarter than previous periods. It will be welcome news for Gaudechon, who only joined as Remedy’s new CEO earlier this year, and previously said that Control and Alan Wake “should have sold more.”

This success also comes amidst an incredibly busy period in the gaming industry, as we see a rush of games releasing ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this month. Control Resonant in particular was up against stiff competition, as it released on the same day as Silent Hill: Townfall.

In our five-star review, we wrote: “Control Resonant gambles on a new genre and it pays off. A stellar cast and some of the strongest art direction you’ll find in a game this year make for a sequel that builds on the promise of the original, and delivers even more special moments.”