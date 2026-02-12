Control Resonant gameplay trailer shows new enemies and abilities

Remedy Entertainment has debuted a new gameplay trailer for Control Resonant.

The trailer, which was shown during Thursday’s State of Play presentation, showed the protagonist Dylan during an early mission.

Control Resonant is a direct sequel to Control, though in this game players will play as Dylan Faden, the brother of the first game’s protagonist.

Sergey Mohov, the game’s senior game designer, spoke to the official PlayStation Blog about Remedy‘s upcoming action sequel.

“Control Resonant isn’t an open-world game, but it is built around large, distinct, and expansive zones filled with side activities, hidden encounters, and optional discoveries,” he said.

“A strong, central narrative guides you through the world, while still leaving room to explore and uncover what’s been left behind in the chaos. The West Incursion Zone is a good example of this approach, gradually becoming more distorted as architecture folds in on itself, and gravity behaves unpredictably.”

Elsewhere in the blog, Mohov discussed Dylan’s new weapon. The first game was a third-person shooter, but in Control Resonant, the action is melee-based instead.

“Dylan wields the Aberrant, an otherworldly, shapeshifting melee weapon that is a central element of the player’s combat arsenal.

“As shown in the video, it can transform into multiple forms, like Hammer, Blades, Scythe, and Fists, giving players a versatile toolkit to define their approach to combat. There are other forms too, but we are not revealing them yet.”

Control Resonant is due for release layer in 2026.