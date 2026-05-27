Console and PC players can try Resident Evil Requiem for free from today

Capcom has released a demo for its 2026 hit, Resident Evil Requiem.

The RE9 demo is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, the publisher announced on Wednesday.

“The demo version allows you to play part of the game’s early stages,” the company said. “Please note that save data from the demo version cannot be transferred to the full version of the game.”

Requiem has been a huge hit for Capcom since its release in February. With 7 million sales in two months, the survival horror entry is by far Resident Evil’s fastest-selling game to date.

In April, the Japanese publisher threw a celebration to mark the sales milestone, with a staff party attended by The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley.

Resident Evil Requiem sold 5 million copies in less than a week after its initial release, according to Capcom, and reached 6 million a few weeks later.

As noted by series historian Alex Aniel, the previous RE game to reach the 7 million sales milestone the quickest was Resident Evil 4 (2023), which took 12 months and 1 week to reach 7 million.

Capcom’s best-selling Resident Evil game is 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake with 16.8 million sales, followed by Resident Evil 7 (16.4 million), Resident Evil Village (13.5 million), and 2023’s Resident Evil 4 (12.2 million).