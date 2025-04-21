Confirmed: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be revealed tomorrow

After months of rumours and leaked screenshots, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be revealed tomorrow.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be revealed on Tuesday, April 22 at 11am ET / 4pm BST.

The reveal will take place on Bethesda‘s YouTube and Twitch channels. Given previous reports, it’s also possible that the reveal will announce that the game is being released on the same day.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is being developed in collaboration with Bethesda. Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are working on the game, alongside Virtuos.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is reportedly a complete visual remake of the game, and will also include gameplay updates.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S (including Game Pass), and PlayStation 5.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will also be released alongside the normal version. The Deluxe Edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will include bonuses such as extra weapons and horse armour. The horse armour is a nod to the horse armour DLC pack for the original game, which became a long-running meme in the gaming community.

Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms.

The company has previously worked on franchises including Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, BioShock, Battlefield, Uncharted, and Horizon, and is currently supporting Konami’s development of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.