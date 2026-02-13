Confirmed: Switch’s Virtual Boy headset can play VR-supported Switch games including Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey

The Virtual Boy accessory coming to Switch and Switch 2 can play VR-supported Switch games, VGC can confirm.

VGC has already received both the full-sized Virtual Boy headset accessory and the cardboard version, both of which are exclusively on sale at the My Nintendo Store.

The headsets are designed to work on the Nintendo Classics: Virtual Boy app, which is set to release on February 17 and lets players play a selection of Virtual Boy titles in 3D.

However, because the app isn’t yet available, VGC decided to try the headset on the four Switch games which received VR modes.

Following the release of the Labo VR set, which lets players build their own cardboard headset, Nintendo added VR modes in Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

The cardboard Labo headset works in a similar way to the Virtual Boy accessory, in that it consists of two lenses which are placed over the Switch screen. The Switch screen then shows two images – one for each eye – lined up with the lenses, to create a 3D effect. It then uses the Switch’s motion tracking to allow the player to move their head around, creating the VR effect.

VGC can now confirm that the Virtual Boy accessories use the same principle, and as such the VR modes in the above games also work with the Virtual Boy accessory.

Because the VR effect is designed to have the player move their head around, the cardboard version of the Virtual Boy headset is actually the preferred option of the two for Switch VR games, because the main Virtual Boy headset is designed to be set on a desk and remain static.

With the cardboard version, players can move their head around freely, getting the full 3D effect of all four games.

VGC can also confirm that the Switch 2 Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild retains the VR option, meaning its VR mode – which lets players play through the entirety of the game in VR – can still be accessed even if players have the upgraded version.