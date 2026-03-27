Confirmed: PS5 console prices are being raised by $100

Sony has confirmed a significant price increase for PlayStation 5 consoles globally, with all models increasing by at least $100.

From April 2, the cheapest Digital Edition PS5 will retail for $599.99 / £519.99 / €599.99, an increase of $100, while the premium PlayStation 5 Pro console has seen a $150 price rise to $899.99 / £789.99 / €899.99.

The increases, which Sony blames on the “global economic landscape”, mean that the price of the cheapest Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console has swollen by 50% ($200 / £200) since the platform launched in 2020. In Sony’s home market of Japan, the price of the launch PS5 models has now doubled (though a slightly cheaper Japanese language-only model is available).

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally,” Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

The updated recommended retail prices for PS5 consoles, effective starting April 2, 2026, are as follows:

U.S. PS5 – $649.99 (up from $549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99 (up from $499.99)

PS5 Pro – $899.99 (up from ($699.99) U.K. PS5 – £569.99 (up from £479.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99 (up from £429.99)

PS5 Pro – £789.99 (up from £699.99) Europe PS5 – €649.99 (up from €549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99 (up from €499.99)

PS5 Pro – €899.99 (up from €799.99) Japan PS5 – ¥97,980

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980

PS5 Pro – ¥137,980

Many industry analysts had expected Sony to further increase console prices this year, due to ongoing global manufacturing cost increases.

Both Sony and Microsoft previously raised the price of their game consoles last year, driven by the impact of US tariffs, increased memory costs, and broader macroeconomic conditions.

However, the previous PS5 price rise, introduced last August, was just $50 extra per model, making today’s rises by far the biggest yet.

Microsoft raised the prices of its Xbox consoles twice last year. A standard Xbox Series X consoles now retails for $649.99, up $150 since launch, and the cheaper Series S sells for $399.99, an increase of $100.

Since Sony’s last price revision, memory prices have increased significantly worldwide, with DRAM contract prices reportedly increasing by over 170% year-over-year.

The global economic situation has piled further pressure on game console manufacturers, which historically have reduced prices over time. At this stage of PlayStation 4’s lifecycle, the console retailed for as little as $200.

It’s a challenging market for home consoles in general, with prices higher than ever and consumers squeezed by a higher cost of living. According to Circana data, hardware and software sales in the US had the worst November since tracking began. The average price of new video game hardware in the US in November 2019 was $235, compared with $439 in November 2025.