Confirmed: Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-orders open next week, as accessories get a price hike
The Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller will now retail for $85
After much delay, Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will officially go live next week in the US.
Nintendo has confirmed that after a delay caused by US economic uncertainty, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US will go live on April 24.
While the console will remain the same price as previously announced, some accessories are set for a price increase, Nintendo said.
“Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions,” it said. “Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”
The standard console pack will cost $449, while the Mario Kart World Bundle will retail for $499. These are the same prices as were first announced earlier this month.
However, some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are set to increase in price by as much as $10. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was originally announced at $79.99 and will now retail for $84.99.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set will increase from the previously announced $109.99 to $119.99.
Nintendo has also said that “pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch,” a break from other regions, including the UK, wherein the physical version of the game will retail for more than the digital copy.
Nintendo has provided the below list of US pricing for Nintendo Switch 2 console, games and accessories in the US:
- Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99
- Mario Kart World – $79.99
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99 (+$5)
- Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99 (+$5)
- Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99 (+$5)
- Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99 (+$1)
- Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99 (+$5)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99 (+$5)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99 (+$10)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99 (+$5)
- Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99 (+$5)
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99 (+$5)
Switch 2’s delayed pre-orders and prices changes come in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs on numerous countries, and later pause some of them, except for a sizeable tariff on China, where tech products are often manufactured.
While iPhones and some computers have been made exempt from Trump’s sweeping tariffs, video game consoles have not.
Nintendo boss Doug Bowser has said that the firm has spent months shipping hundreds of thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 units to the US.