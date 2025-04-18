Confirmed: Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-orders open next week, as accessories get a price hike

After much delay, Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will officially go live next week in the US.

Nintendo has confirmed that after a delay caused by US economic uncertainty, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US will go live on April 24.

While the console will remain the same price as previously announced, some accessories are set for a price increase, Nintendo said.

“Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions,” it said. “Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

The standard console pack will cost $449, while the Mario Kart World Bundle will retail for $499. These are the same prices as were first announced earlier this month.

However, some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are set to increase in price by as much as $10. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was originally announced at $79.99 and will now retail for $84.99.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set will increase from the previously announced $109.99 to $119.99.

Nintendo has also said that “pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch,” a break from other regions, including the UK, wherein the physical version of the game will retail for more than the digital copy.

Nintendo has provided the below list of US pricing for Nintendo Switch 2 console, games and accessories in the US: