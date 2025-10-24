Confirmed: Halo is getting a campaign remaster – and it’s coming to PS5

The Halo series is coming to PlayStation. Halo: Campaign Evolved has been announced for Xbox Series, PC, and PlayStation.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the campaign portion of the series’ first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. While no specific release date was announced, Microsoft has confirmed the game will launch next year.

The game will feature four-player co-op and completely rebuilt visuals. The game has been developed in Unreal Engine 5.

“This fully-rebuilt campaign will introduce remastered 4K visuals, beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, plus brand-new story content,” according to Xbox Wire. You can watch the first trailer below.

“We wanted to start where it all began, with the original campaign that defined Halo,” executive producer Damon Conn said.

“Starting here means people who have never played the game before will be able to understand the story from the very beginning, and that can help us chart a course forward with new Halo stories.”

“Focusing on the campaign experience means we can concentrate fully on really capturing the atmosphere, tone – the emotional impact of what made the first campaign so special and iconic.”

Tweaks to certain levels will be made to “enhance” the existing experience, according to the developers.

“We learned from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary that there was still an appetite for things like better wayfinding, navigation, and diversity in enemy encounters,” said creative director Max Szlagor.

“In The Library specifically, which features several Flood encounters, we wanted to reevaluate the pacing and enhance the environmental storytelling. We’ve added new lines to Guilty Spark, which guide players through the level, and there’s new dialogue that gives more insight into the narrative as it plays out.”

“We’re not changing the stories, it’s about refining and adding context to this moment, and other levels like it, so players can stay on track.”