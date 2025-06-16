Confirmed: A Nintendo Direct is coming this week, focusing on Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo has announced its next Nintendo Direct presentation.

“Tune in on Wednesday, June 18 for a livestreamed Donkey Kong Bananza Direct presentation,” Nintendo announced on the Nintendo Today app.

No further information was shared. The Nintendo Direct will be streamed on Nintendo’s social media accounts, as well as the Nintendo Today app.

Donkey Kong Bananza will release on July 17. The game is the first major Nintendo title to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 following the launch of the console.

Donkey Kong will also be accompanied by a mysterious purple rock character. Donkey Kong rescues the rock after finding it buried in the ground on Ingot Island, and the pair work together in the game.

The identity of one character may have been revealed accidentally thanks to artwork mistakenly uploaded to Nintendo’s Korean site.

However, one thing that hasn’t been made public is who is developing the game.

When asked by IGN earlier this year who was behind the game, Nintendo of America’s vice president of product and player experience Bill Trinen, said, “it’s a very good question. You’ll have to stay tuned. We always like to start by showcasing the game and getting people focused on the gameplay, but we’ll have some information to share about the developer in due time.”

When VGC asked Nintendo who was creating Bananza at a Switch 2 press event prior to the launch of the console, a spokesperson said: “Please wait for the game to release and check the credits.”