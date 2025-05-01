Codemasters pauses iconic rally game development after over 25 years

EA’s Codemasters studio has said it will stop development on future rally games, ending a decades-long run which started with the first Colin McRae game in 1998.

On Wednesday, Codemasters announced that its partnership with the World Rally Championship (WRC) had ended, and that it would thus be “pausing” development plans for future rally titles.

EA acquired Codemasters, the esteemed British studio behind the Colin McRae and Dirt rally games, in 2021.

“Every great journey eventually finds its finish line, and today, we announce that we’ve reached the end of the road working on WRC,” Codemasters said on Wednesday.

“After releasing EA SPORTS WRC in 2023, the 2024 season, including the recently released Hard Chargers Content pack, will be our last expansion.

“For now, we are pausing development plans on future rally titles. Rest assured, EA SPORTS WRC will continue to be available for existing and new players. We hope it remains a source of joy, excitement, and the thrill of rally racing. We’ve poured our hearts into making it for fans, and we know you’ll keep the passion alive.

“Our WRC partnership was a culmination of sorts for our Codemasters journey with off-road racing, spanning decades through titles like Colin McRae Rally, and DiRT. We’ve provided a home for every rally enthusiast, striving tirelessly to push the boundaries and deliver the exhilarating thrill of driving on the ragged edge.

“We’ve brought together incredibly talented racing developers, worked with some of the sport’s icons, and had the opportunity to share our love of rallying.

“Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to be part of our rally journey.”

Earlier this week, EA reportedly announced layoffs of up to 400 workers, though it’s not clear if Codemasters was affected by these cuts.