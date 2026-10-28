COD Modern Warfare 4 uses real news footage from South Korean tragedy, is urged by families to remove it

Bereaved families have called on Activision to edit the intro sequence to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 after it emerged that it uses real news footage from a tragedy in Seoul in which 159 people died.

The game, which mainly focuses on conflict between North Korea and South Korea, has an opening title sequence featuring a montage of news reports discussing the game’s fictional outbreak of a full-scale North Korean invasion into the South Korean mainland.

The newsreader’s voiceovers are accompanied by archival clips taken from actual news reports, including a brief shot of a paramedic giving CPR to someone lying on the floor.

This specific shot was identified by some South Korean players as news footage taken from the 2022 Halloween crowd crush tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul, in which a crowd surge in a narrow alleyway during a heavily populated street party led to 159 deaths and 196 injuries.

As reported by South Korean broadcaster SBS, a statement has now been released by the October 29 Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Association, demanding that Activision remove the clip from the game.

“Using such an incident as material for a game meant for entertainment purposes is itself highly inappropriate and insensitive,” the statement reads (as translated to English by SBS).

“The Itaewon disaster was a tragic tragedy that resulted in hundreds of casualties, and citizens who participated in rescue efforts or witnessed the event at the time are still suffering from trauma. If the game developer has a shred of basic courtesy and empathy toward the victims, it should take prompt corrective action.”

Consumer rights advocacy group the Korea Game Users Association also called on Activision to edit out the clip, saying: “There should be a clear explanation of the circumstances and an apology regarding the fact that tragic disaster footage unrelated to the game’s progression context was utilized, causing harm to the bereaved families and others. We hope they will respond responsibly by conducting an update to replace the footage.”

Activision provided a statement to SBS acknowledging the use of the footage, and saying it did not intend to make light of the tragedy.

“Some of the actual news report footage included in the game’s opening cinematic was utilized as an element to convey the fictional narrative within the work,” the statement reads (as translated by SBS). “We had no intention whatsoever to reference or treat lightly any actual tragic events, including the Itaewon disaster.”