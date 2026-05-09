Co-op Aliens shooter, Fireteam Elite, is officially getting a sequel this summer

Daybreak and Cold Iron Studios have announced a sequel to the co-op survival shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will release this summer for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, and Steam, according to an announcement.

The sequel expands from three to four-player co-op and adds new customization options, allowing players to mix and match weapons, abilities, and classes, developers say.

“With Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, we’re doubling down on the action and the terror, delivering an experience worthy of the Alien franchise,” said Chris Cross, game director on Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2.

“We are all massive fans of the franchise, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to craft a sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a game that successfully brought to life the fantasy of colonial marines facing off against the iconic and terrifying xenomorphs.

“This sequel expands the action to four players, introduces new character classes including a fully customizable Specialist, and takes the fight to immersive new environments across the Aliens universe.”

John Drake, GM of 20th Century Games, added: “We’re celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Aliens in 2026, and Fireteam Elite 2 honors that world.

“With the help of Daybreak Game Company and Cold Iron Studios, we’re delivering the chaos of a Colonial Marine bug hunt with the terror and challenge of overcoming an overwhelming enemy. We can’t wait for squads to get their hands on this world later this summer.”