Clutch, the debut title from ex-Forza Horizon devs’ studio Maverick Games, gets its first full trailer

The first full trailer for Clutch has been revealed.

Clutch is the debut title from Maverick Games, the studio founded by former Forza Horizon developers including creative director Mike Brown.

The game was officially announced earlier this week with a video in which Brown discussed the game’s principles and focus on narrative and customisation.

The studio also promised that the game’s first full trailer would be shown during the Summer Game Fest showcase, which has now happened.

“Set in the French Riviera – follow the story (written by Skins co-creator, Jamie Brittain) of Theo (Tosin Cole) and Cass Martial (Little Simz) through a thrilling adventure that sees them compete in the prestigous Riviera 1000 (R1K) by day, and the underground street-racing scene of the Midnight Collective by night”, the game’s official description reads.

“After Theo and Cass’ troubled upbringing in the UK, they are adopted by former R1K superstar Ludo Martial (Gregory Montel) before earning their way to a pair of seats in the R1K.

“Following a spate of tragedies befalling the sport, R1K head George McBride (Peter Serafinowicz) shocks the racing world by introducing disruptive technology to avoid any more such disasters.

“However, this berths a divide in the integrity of the sport, calling Theo to the allure of the Midnight Collective. Trouble follows and after recruiting the services of fixer, Emery Whitman (Jane Perry), the underbelly of the city and R1K is blown wide open.

“Amongst the professional racing of the R1K and the style of the Midnight Collective, there are thousands of miles of diverse roads and terrain to explore, from breathtaking coastal highways to vibrant city streets.

“Blockbuster action, deep vehicle customisation, pursuits, getaways, innovative vehicle tech, and so much more – it’s all in Clutch.”

According to Brown, Clutch will have a strong focus on accurate car models, including making older cars look authentically old, rather than showroom quality.

“On this project, we’ve really had the benefit of time,” he said earlier this week. “It’s actually the longest development of any game I’ve ever worked on, and that’s allowed us to make some big investments that I know you’re going to really appreciate.

“Using our custom version of Unreal Engine 5, we’ve been able to achieve a level of detail and accuracy never before seen in in-game car models.

“Every exterior curve, every fleck of paint, every interior stitch, every groove of tire wear recreated perfectly. And on older cars, there’ll be signs of wear, signs of love, signs that the cars have actually been driven, being on an adventure.”