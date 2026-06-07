Clockwork Revolution is confirmed to be an Xbox console exclusive, but still has no release date

Xbox has shown more gameplay from Clockwork Revolution, but still hasn’t confirmed its release date.

The game, which is described by developer InXile Entertainment as a “time-bending steampunk first-person RPG”, was originally revealed back in 2023, then not much was heard from it until last year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Last year a five-minute gameplay trailer was released – this year’s trailer wasn’t quite as long but still showed off more of the game’s time-travelling plot.

One thing missing from the trailer, however, was a release date. During its initial 2023 reveal InXile said it would be “coming in due time”, a message repeated in last year’s trailer.

This year’s trailer made light of this by once again saying “in due time”, before being replaced with “2027”.

“Welcome to the Tangle, the slums of Avalon and home to you, Morgan Vanette, and your gang the Rotten Row Hooligans,” the game’s description reads.

“After discovering that the ruthless Lady Ironwood has altered history – using time travel to enrich herself while keeping Avalon’s people poor and powerless – you’re thrust into an adventure across time to turn back the clock and right Ironwood’s wrongs – however you see fit.”

Development on Clockwork Revolution has been led by game director Chad Moore and principal designer Jason Anderson, who previously created steampunk RPG Arcanum.

More to follow…