Classic arcade shoot ’em up series Truxton is getting its first new entry in 34 years

Classic arcade shoot ’em up series Truxton is making its return after nearly three and a half decades.

Truxton Extreme is the third game in the Truxton series, and is set for release on July 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

The game will be fully rendered in 3D for the first time in the series, while the game’s original creator and composer Masahiro Yuge has returned to create a new soundtrack, reimagining the music from the 1988 original.

It will also include a digital comic by Junya Inoue, former Toaplan artist, which promises to add depth to the game’s storyline.

As well as a Story mode (featuring the comic), Truxton Extreme will also include an Arcade mode, a Heart Starter mode (designed for beginners), a Team mode (offering two-player co-op) and a two-minute time trial mode called Arena.

Players can also rescue Pipiru aliens by defeating enemies, then raise them in a village called Pipiruville.

Truxton Extreme will be released on July 30 as a standard digital edition costing $24.99 / €22.99 and a deluxe digital edition costing $29.99 / €27.99.

It will also have a physical release, also on July 30, costing $49.99 / €44.99 on Nintendo Switch 2 and $39.99 / €34.99 on PS5 and Xbox.

A physical Thunder Master Edition will also be released, including a special box, an O-sleeve, an A5 hardcover art book, an A5 manga style soft cover manga, original soundtrack on a 2-disc CD jewelcase and a lenticular card showing the game’s iconic Skull Bomb. Players who pre-order the Thunder Master Edition will also get a plush Pipiru.

The original Truxton – known as Tatsujin in Japan – was released in arcades in 1988. Developed by Toaplan, it was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis and PC Engine. Its sequel Truxton 2 followed in 1992, released in arcades in on the Japanese FM Towns home computer.