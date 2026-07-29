Clair Obscur studio says it wants to bring it to Switch 2 but it’s ‘way too early to announce anything’

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio Sandfall Interactive wants to make a Switch 2 port of the game, but is still in the process of seeing how feasible it is.

During a recent postmortem event discussing the game in Yokohama, Sandfall’s CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche, co-founder and CTO Tom Guillermin and lead character and concept artist Alan Reynaud were asked whether they thought the game could run on Switch 2, and whether there were plans for a port.

The developers replied that they did want to bring Clair Obscur to Switch 2, but were still looking at how to overcome the technical hurdles involved in this, suggesting it takes longer for a smaller team to figure these out.

“We are interested in looking for a way to do it, but it’s too early for us to announce anything at this point,” Broche confirmed, as reported by Automaton.

Guillermin added: “It’s a big technical challenge because we tried to do something beautiful with the game, but of course, the Switch 2 is not as powerful as the PlayStation or the Xbox Series X. So, it’s an important thing for us to consider, especially given the size of our studio.”

When asked if the fact the game was released on Unreal Engine 5 made things more challenging, the developers agreed it did, with Broche noting that while the Switch 2 hardware does officially support Unreal Engine 5, “a lot of features don’t work on Switch 2”.

Reynaud added: “They’re introducing features like Lumen Lite now, which is easier to run than the standard Lumen, but these things take time to roll out, so we’ll have to consider the updates coming from Unreal Engine to determine what to do.”

Clair Obscur won Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2025, breaking records for the most Game Awards nominations (13) and the most awards won (nine) in the process.