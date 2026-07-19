Clair Obscur star Jennifer English exits Tides of Annihilation over health concerns

Award-winning games actress Jennifer English has announced that she will no longer be starring in the upcoming fantasy action game Tides of Annihilation due to health concerns.

Announced last year in a PlayStation State of Play live stream, Tides of Annihilation takes place in a fantasy version of London, in which protagonist Gwendolyn – originally played by English – fights to save her sister and restore the world.

In a statement published on social media this weekend, the Games BAFTA-winning Clair Obscur and Baldur’s Gate 3 actress said she has now made the decision to step away from the project, after deciding that she had taken on too many commitments.

“I’m really grateful to have been part of Tides of Annihilation since the game’s inception and to have worked with such a lovely team,” English wrote on her Instagram account.

“Recently, I’ve found myself needing to slow down and reassess the commitments I’ve taken on. After careful thought, I’ve realised I need to take time to rest and properly look after my mental and physical health.

“With that in mind, I’ve made the difficult – yet personally necessary – decision to step away from the project as it moves into its next phase.”

English said she will continue to work with Tides of Annihilation developer Eclipse Glow Games as an advisor and claimed that she had introduced the studio to “a very talented actor who I believe is a wonderful fit for Gwen”.

“I wish the entire team nothing but success, and I’ll be cheering them on as they continue bringing the game to life,” she wrote.

Tides of Annihilation has already cast a new lead

In its own statement, China-based Eclipse Glow said it respected Jennifer’s decision to focus on her health and confirmed that it had found a new actor to play its protagonist.

“Earlier in June, Jennifer informed us that she would no longer be able to continue in the role,” it wrote. “While we were, of course, saddened by her decision, we completely understood and respected Jennfier in prioritizing her well-being. We are also deeply grateful for the care and responsibility she showed throughout this process.

“During this transition, Jennifer remained incredibly supportive and, together with other members of our voice cast, helped us identify and connect with talented performers who could carry Gwendolyn forward while staying true to the character.”

The studio confirmed that with “Jennifer’s support and recommendation, together with recommendations from other members of our voice cast”, it has cast a new actor.

While it didn’t reveal a name, the studio claimed the person’s “recent work in video games left a strong impression on both Jennifer and our team—not only for the performance itself, but for the remarkable care and dedication she showed in understanding the character—and we’re excited for players to experience her interpretation of Gwendolyn.”

It added: “She’s currently recording Gwendolyn’s English performance for our upcoming gamescom 2026 hands-on demo. Players will hear her performance for the first time in the demo this August, as well as in select official updates shared across our channels during the same period.

“We’d also like to thank Jennifer for everything she brought to the character and to the project. Her performance brought depth, strength, vulnerability, and heart to the role. We have truly enjoyed this journey together, and wish Jennifer all the very best, and most importantly, good health and happiness in whatever comes next.”