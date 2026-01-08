Clair Obscur, Ghost of Yōtei, Arc Raiders, and Dispatch top DICE Awards nominees
Blue Prince and Death Stranding 2 are also up for multiple awards at the AIAS event
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yōtei, Arc Raiders, and Dispatch are the most nominated games at this year’s DICE Awards.
On Thursday, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) revealed the nominees for the 29th ceremony, which will take place in Las Vegas on February 12 at 8pm PT, streamed live online.
Topping the list with eight nominations each are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Ghost of Yōtei, followed by Arc Raiders and Dispatch with six nominations each. In addition, Blue Prince earned five nominations, followed by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with four.
The five games nominated for Game of the Year at the DICE Awards are Arc Raiders, Blue Prince, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, and Ghost of Yōtei.
The nominees were determined by AIAS’s peer panels, which it says are comprised of the game industry’s “most experienced and talented experts in their chosen fields”. Winners will be determined by confidential voting among the Academy’s more than 30,000 members.
“First, thank you to our peer panelists. Your dedication and expertise in our judging process, and your work in selecting the best games of 2025, is truly appreciated,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS.
“And on behalf of all of us at the Academy, I extend my congratulations to all of our finalists. Each of these games has impressed us through its creativity, artistry, and technical achievement, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.”
Last year’s DICE Awards saw Astro Bot crowned Game of the Year. The Team Asobi title took home a total of four awards. Other winners included Balatro, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
DICE Awards 2026 Nominees
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- South of Midnight
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33 – Team
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33 – Maelle
- Dispatch – Courtney/Invisigal
- Dispatch – Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man
- Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Herdling
- Mario Kart World
- Sword of the Sea
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Lumines Arise
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- despelote
- South of Midnight
- The Drifter
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Arc Raiders
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
Action Game of the Year
- Absolute
- Arc Raiders
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
Adventure Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Family Game of the Year
- LEGO® Party!
- LEGO® Voyagers
- Lumines Arise
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- POPUCOM
Fighting Game of the Year
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- WWE 2K25
Racing Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS F1® 25
- Kirby Air Riders
- Mario Kart World
- Wheel World
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FC™ 26
- PGA Tour 2k25
- MLB® The Show™ 25
- NBA 2k26
- Rematch
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- The Alters
- Drop Duchy
- Europa Universalis V
- The King is Watching
- StarVaders
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Ghost Town
- Hotel Infinity
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset
- Unloop
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Baby Steps
- Blue Prince
- Consume Me
- despelote
- Dispatch
Mobile Game of the Year
- Persona5: The Phantom X
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- WHAT THE CLASH?
- Where Winds Meet
Online Game of the Year
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Mario Kart World
- Marvel Rivals
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Yes
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Blue Prince
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Game of the Year
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Chiaroscuro: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei