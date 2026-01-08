Clair Obscur, Ghost of Yōtei, Arc Raiders, and Dispatch top DICE Awards nominees

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yōtei, Arc Raiders, and Dispatch are the most nominated games at this year’s DICE Awards.

On Thursday, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) revealed the nominees for the 29th ceremony, which will take place in Las Vegas on February 12 at 8pm PT, streamed live online.

Topping the list with eight nominations each are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Ghost of Yōtei, followed by Arc Raiders and Dispatch with six nominations each. In addition, Blue Prince earned five nominations, followed by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with four.

The five games nominated for Game of the Year at the DICE Awards are Arc Raiders, Blue Prince, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, and Ghost of Yōtei.

The nominees were determined by AIAS’s peer panels, which it says are comprised of the game industry’s “most experienced and talented experts in their chosen fields”. Winners will be determined by confidential voting among the Academy’s more than 30,000 members.

“First, thank you to our peer panelists. Your dedication and expertise in our judging process, and your work in selecting the best games of 2025, is truly appreciated,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS.

“And on behalf of all of us at the Academy, I extend my congratulations to all of our finalists. Each of these games has impressed us through its creativity, artistry, and technical achievement, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.”

Last year’s DICE Awards saw Astro Bot crowned Game of the Year. The Team Asobi title took home a total of four awards. Other winners included Balatro, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

DICE Awards 2026 Nominees