Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s lead narrative designer has left Sandfall Interactive.

After winning a BAFTA Breakthrough US award for her work on the game, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen confirmed that she left Sandfall in July of this year.

As reported by GamesBeat, Svedberg-Yen did not go into detail about her departure: “I left Sandfall in July, after wrapping up some final stuff for Expedition. We’ve parted ways.”

She added that she wants to work on her “own projects”, while helping to mentor up-and-coming writers.

“The strongest feeling in me right now for 2027 is I want to help,” Svedberg-Yen said. “That sounds so cheesy and idealistic. I always cringe at myself for saying it. But I don’t know how else to say it and be truthful. I want to help in some way, help the industry.”

She also advocated for better working conditions for the creatives who make games. “I don’t believe in starving artists,” she said. “We should pay our people properly so everyone can have health care, have vacations.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a hit with players and critics alike when it launched in 2025. It went on to be an awards show darling, scooping up Game of the Year awards, including the much-sought-after GOTY at The Game Awards that year. In fact, it was the most nominated game in The Game Awards history, an accolade that hasn’t even been taken by Grand Theft Auto 6, which leads in nominations this year.

Svedberg-Yen’s work was widely acclaimed, as many praised the game’s writing. Despite this, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was her first writing credit on a game. It remains to be seen if she works with another studio now that she has left Sandfall.

As for Sandfall, the studio is yet to reveal its next project following on from Clair Obscur’s success. It remains the studio’s only game release.