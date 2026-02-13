Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins five awards at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2026, including Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has another Game of the Year award under its belt, this time courtesy of the D.I.C.E. Awards.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences held its 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday, which was voted on by the Academy’s global membership of more than 30,000 industry professionals.

As well as Game of the Year, Clair Obscur took home four other awards, for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Story, Role-Playing Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

Ghost of Yotei also won three awards on the night, for Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition and Adventure Game of the Year. Meanwhile, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Blue Prince each claimed two awards.

“The games recognized at this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards showcase the extraordinary range of talent and creativity that define our industry,” Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences president Meggan Scavio said in a statement. “It’s inspiring to see how these developers continue to elevate interactive entertainment through innovation, storytelling, and meaningful player experiences.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards – Full list of winners