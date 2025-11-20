Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 vocalist is the 4th most streamed female French artist of 2025

Alice Duport-Percier, the vocalist behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s soundtrack, is the fourth-most-streamed female French artist in the US this year.

According to Billboard France, the list also includes Indila, Pomme, and Yseult. Pomme’s popularity also may have a video game connection, as Pomme is featured on “Ma meilleure ennemie”, a song from the second season of Netflix‘s Arcane, which is based on League of Legends.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s most recognisable theme, Lumière, was performed by Alice Duport-Percier and composed by Lorien Testard. The song has racked up 10s of millions of streams across digital audio platforms and YouTube.

While Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s soundtrack has been widely praised, it was missing from the list of Grammy nominations for Best Soundtrack.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the second-highest rated new game of the year, has been No. 1 on the Billboard Classical charts for ten weeks, and composer Lorien Testard recently won the WSA Game Music Award. Publisher Kepler submitted Clair Obscur for consideration in two Grammy categories: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

It was announced this week that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the most-nominated game in the history of The Game Awards.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is up for 12 awards, followed by PlayStation titles Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei with eight nominations each, and Hades 2 with six.

The nominees for Game of the Year are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Actors nominated for Best Performance include Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Erika Ishii for Ghost of Yōtei, Konatsu Kato for Silent Hill f, and Troy Baker for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Best Score and Music nominations go to Christopher Larkin for Hollow Knight: Silksong, Darren Korb for Hades II, Lorien Testard for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Toma Otowa for Ghost of Yōtei, and Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.