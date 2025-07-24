Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 vinyl announced by ‘Jen Starr’ and ‘Bennifer English’

A 6-LP vinyl box set for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been announced by the game’s stars, “Jen Starr,” and “Bennifer English.”

The release, which comes from Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive, and Laced Records, will be released as a 6LP box set, an 8 CD set, and a double LP.

The collection was announced in a new social media video from the game’s stars, Jennifer English and Ben Starr, which you can view below.

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 music collection will ship in February 2026. The 6LP collection will cost $145/£115, the double LP will cost $42/£36, and the 8 CD collection will cost $44/£40. Pre-orders are available now.

The Laced store and IGN Store will both carry the collection, with each store stocking a unique galaxy-effect variant of both vinyl sets.

An important announcement from Jen Starr and Bennifer English. 🥖 pic.twitter.com/r4CNp1PYgL — Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) July 23, 2025

Lorien Testard, composer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 says: “I’m very happy to announce these Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 physical soundtrack sets. A huge thank you to Sandfall Interactive and Laced for making these releases a reality, and to Nicholas Maxson-Francombe for creating all the beautiful musical artwork on the sleeves.

“I wish you a wonderful journey through the world and the soundtrack of Expedition 33. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing your adventures with us!”

To celebrate the announcement, a new digital album, Nos vies en Lumière (Bonus Edition), is available today on streaming services. The new album includes the ‘Nos vies en Lumière’ trilogy of tracks (‘Une vie à t’aimer’, ‘Une vie à peindre’ & ‘Une vie à rêver’), fully remixed and remastered by Jake Jackson, Joe Caithness and Laced.

Fans who’ve already purchased the digital album will receive the new tracks for free.