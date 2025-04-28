Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 passes one million copies shipped, not including Game Pass players

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has shipped 1 million units according to developer Sandfall Interactive, and that doesn’t include players who’ve played the game on Game Pass.

The developer has announced that the game, the studio’s debut title, has shipped one million copies, noting that this number includes physical copies shipped to stores rather than one million copies directly sold to consumers.

The number of players reached by the game is likely far higher thanks to its inclusion on Game Pass on both console and PC, however, Sandfall has yet to release those numbers publicly.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released on April 24, and has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim with a Metacritic score currently standing at 93 on Xbox Series X/S, 92 on PS5 and 90 on PC.

The game has proven to be a huge success for the indie studio, which many worried would get lost in the fan excitement around the decision to shadow drop Oblivion Remastered two days before its release.

This had caused some to express concern that two large RPGs releasing so close to each other could potentially cannibalise each other’s sales, but with Bethesda announcing that over 4 million people have played Oblivion Remastered since its release, it appears both publishers are happy with their respective launches.

And here we are.

Three days after launch.

One million copies sold.



Thank you for believing in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. pic.twitter.com/92T2qZxcHP — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) April 27, 2025

The game is the debut release from French studio Sandfall Interactice, and is described by the studio as a “reactive turn-based RPG that will transport you to a beautiful, surrealist new world inspired by France’s La Belle Epoque – a period famous for its stunning and lavish contributions to the country’s world-renowned culture of art. The game stars Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum from The Lord of the Rings franchise, and Ben Starr, who played the role of Clive in Final Fantasy XVI.

“As a member of the Expeditioners, who are embarking on an impossible quest to end the Paintress’ cycle of death, you’ll journey through a vast and beautiful fantasy world where you’ll battle deadly adversaries, befriend fabled creatures, and discover traces of those who came before.”

The game appears to have won the favour of its early adopters too, currently boasting a ‘very positive’ rating on Steam.

Of the more than 8,000 user reviews submitted for the game on Steam at the time of writing, 93% are positive, reflecting the Metacritic figure and suggesting that players and critics are both agreed on its quality.