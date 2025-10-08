Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a big update with a new environment, bosses, and more

Sandfall Interactive is working on a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update featuring a new environment, boss battles, and more, it’s announced.

The update details were shared alongside news that Clair Obscur has cleared five million copies sold since its release earlier this year.

The update is currently in development for all platforms and will include several additions, including:

A new, playable environment, taking the characters of Expedition 33 to” a brand-new location with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover”.

New boss battles “for late-game players to overcome”.

New costumes for each member of the Expedition, “giving even more customization options for players throughout their adventure”.

New text and UI game localizations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian, bringing the total number of supported languages to 19.

Plus, “even more surprises fans can look forward to”.

“The response to our game has been nothing short of incredible,” said Guillaume Broche, creative director of Expedition 33 at Sandfall Interactive. “We spent years working on our dream project, and to know it has resonated with fans around the world in such a powerful way is both wonderful and overwhelming.

“We’re so grateful to our fans for their love of the world we created, for sharing their own fan art and music covers, for wearing their best Baguette cosplays to conventions, and for being incredibly supportive of our game.

“We hope the update we’re working on will act as a ‘thank you’ to those fans for their support – please be patient while our team work hard on bringing you something worth the wait.”