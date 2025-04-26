Sandfall Interactive’s critically-acclaimed RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold more than 500,000 copies in its first 24 hours.

A message on the game’s official X account showed a piece of artwork from the game, along with the message “500,000 copies sold”.

The game was also added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on the day of release, and presumably the “500,000 copies sold” statement doesn’t take this into account, meaning the game’s total number of players is likely notably higher.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released on April 24, and has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim with a Metacritic score currently standing at 93 on Xbox Series X/S, 92 on PS5 and 90 on PC.

Microsoft‘s decision to shadow drop Oblivion Remastered two days before its release caused some to express concern that two large RPGs releasing so close to each other could potentially cannibalise each other’s sales, but with Bethesda announcing that over 4 million people have played Oblivion Remastered since its release, it appears both publishers are happy with their respective launches.

The game is the debut release from French studio Sandfall Interactice, and is described by the studio as a “reactive turn-based RPG that will transport you to a beautiful, surrealist new world inspired by France’s La Belle Epoque – a period famous for its stunning and lavish contributions to the country’s world-renowned culture of art.

A milestone for us, reached sooner than we’d ever imagined. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/cZrghh1K3m — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) April 25, 2025

“As a member of the Expeditioners, who are embarking on an impossible quest to end the Paintress’ cycle of death, you’ll journey through a vast and beautiful fantasy world where you’ll battle deadly adversaries, befriend fabled creatures, and discover traces of those who came before.”

The game appears to have won the favour of its early adopters too, currently boasting a ‘very positive’ rating on Steam.

Of the more than 8,000 user reviews submitted for the game on Steam at the time of writing, 93% are positive, reflecting the Metacritic figure and suggesting that players and critics are both agreed on its quality.