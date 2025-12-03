Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast calls for The Game Awards to add a motion capture category

The cast of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have called for more award categories to be added to The Game Awards, specifically highlighting motion capture performers and supporting roles.

It was announced last week that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the most-nominated game in the history of The Game Awards. The game’s primary cast, including Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English, have all been nominated in the show’s performance categories.

Now, in a forthcoming interview with VGC, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stars Jennifer English, Shayla Nyx, Devora Wilde and Aliona Baranova have called on The Game Awards to introduce more performance categories, including one that would celebrate motion capture artists.

“If I may, can I put my petition forward for why we need to have a motion capture category?” Aliona Baranova asked.

“It needs to happen. I posted about it online the other day, and some people were questioning like, ‘how would we do it?’. I don’t know, they can figure it out. We need to do it because there are these fantastic mocap performances going on.

“It’s been decades of actors going in, doing the mocap, and then someone else’s voice is popped on top, and those mocap performers just disappear. I forgot that. Nobody knows about them.”

Baranova served as a motion capture director on Baldur’s Gate 3, which also starred Jennifer English, Shayla Nyx, and Devora Wilde.

“The audience doesn’t know enough about this because there’s not enough attention on it,” she added. “If we had an award category for mocap specifically, then studios would be encouraged to release that behind-the-scenes footage because people are desperate for it. Studios keep that a bit quiet because it gives away details on how they made the game.”

Last month, actor Charlie Cox said that while he’s “thrilled” for his Game Awards nomination, any credit given to him for his role in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 must be shared with the motion capture performer, Maxence Carzole.

When asked about expanding The Game Awards performance categories to include supporting actors, the actors were very much in favour of expanding the show’s scope.

“Yes, I was actually surprised about that for The Game Awards,” said Devora Wilde. “But I think that’s always been the case, hasn’t it? It’s just been performance in a game.”

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, featuring new game announcements and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.