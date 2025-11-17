Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and PlayStation lead The Game Awards 2025 nominations

The nominees for The Game Awards 2025 have been revealed.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is up for 12 awards, making it the most nominated game in the awards’ history, followed by PlayStation titles Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei with eight nominations each, and Hades 2 with six.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is The Game Awards’ most nominated publisher in 2024 with 19 nominations, followed by Kepler Interactive with 13 nominations, and Microsoft and Electronic Arts with 10 each.

The nominees for Game of the Year are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Titles up for the Best Independent Game award are Absolum, Ball x Pit, Blue Prince, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Actors nominated for Best Performance include Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Erika Ishii for Ghost of Yōtei, Konatsu Kato for Silent Hill f, and Troy Baker for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Best Score and Music nominations go to Christopher Larkin for Hollow Knight: Silksong, Darren Korb for Hades II, Lorien Testard for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Toma Otowa for Ghost of Yōtei, and Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Best Art Direction nominees are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The Game Awards 2025 nominees were announced by host and producer Geoff Keighley during a live stream on Monday, and were chosen by a voting jury of media publications, including this website, VGC.

There are 27 awards up for grabs in total (see the full list of nominees below), with the winners set to be determined by a blended vote between the voting jury (90%) and public fan voting (10%).

From today until December 10 at 6 pm PT, fans can vote for their winners in all categories via online voting on www.thegameawards.com.

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, featuring new game announcements and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.

Last year’s event broke The Game Awards’ viewership record with an estimated 154 million livestreams, according to Keighley, who said viewership for the 2024 show was up 31% compared to the previous year.

The Game Awards 2025 Nominations