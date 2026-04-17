Clair Obscur and Dispatch lead 2026 BAFTA Games Awards Winners
Expedition 33 won the BAFTA for Best Game
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Best Game at the 2026 BAFTA Game Awards, in a ceremony that saw a broad spread of titles honoured.
In total, the Sandfall RPG won three of its 12 nominations, including Debut Game and Performer in a Leading Role for Jennifer English.
Dispatch, the debut superhero narrative from AdHoc, also won three BAFTA Awards, for Animation, Audio Achievement, and Performer in a Supporting Role for Jeffrey Wright.
Indie Puzzle game Blue Prince won the Game Design award, while Rebellion’s Atomfall won Best British Game. PlayStation picked up three awards for Artistic Achievement (Death Stranding 2), Technical Achievement (Ghost of Yotei), and Music (Ghost of Yotei).
The Fellowship Award was given to Supercell boss Iikka Paananen.
BAFTA Games Awards Winners
Multiplayer
Artistic Achievement
Death Stranding 2: On the Beadch
Evolving Game
Performer in a Supporting Role
Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch
British Game
Atomfall
Game Design
Blue Prince
Animation
Dispatch
Technical Achievement
Ghost of Yotei
Family
Lego Party
Audio Achievement
Dispatch
Music
Ghost of Yotei
Narrative
New Intellectual Property
Debut Game
Game Beyond Entertainment
Despelote
Performer in a Leading Role
Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Game
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33