Clair Obscur and Dispatch lead 2026 BAFTA Games Awards Winners

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Best Game at the 2026 BAFTA Game Awards, in a ceremony that saw a broad spread of titles honoured.

In total, the Sandfall RPG won three of its 12 nominations, including Debut Game and Performer in a Leading Role for Jennifer English.

Dispatch, the debut superhero narrative from AdHoc, also won three BAFTA Awards, for Animation, Audio Achievement, and Performer in a Supporting Role for Jeffrey Wright.

Indie Puzzle game Blue Prince won the Game Design award, while Rebellion’s Atomfall won Best British Game. PlayStation picked up three awards for Artistic Achievement (Death Stranding 2), Technical Achievement (Ghost of Yotei), and Music (Ghost of Yotei).

The Fellowship Award was given to Supercell boss Iikka Paananen.

BAFTA Games Awards Winners

Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Artistic Achievement

Death Stranding 2: On the Beadch

Evolving Game

No Man’s Sky

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch

British Game

Atomfall

Game Design

Blue Prince

Animation

Dispatch

Technical Achievement

Ghost of Yotei

Family

Lego Party

Audio Achievement

Dispatch

Music

Ghost of Yotei

Narrative

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

New Intellectual Property

South of Midnight

Debut Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Game Beyond Entertainment

Despelote

Performer in a Leading Role

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33