Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is currently free to claim on the Epic Games Store.

The deal, which sees 2K’s strategy game free to download until July 24, arrives alongside the Epic Games Store’s Summer Sale. Furthermore, the free edition is the Platinum version, which means all DLC and expansions are included.

As is always the case, the Epic Games Store‘s free weekly game offer allows players to claim the games with no other purchase needed. The games will then permanently be added to their Epic Games Store library.

Firaxis-developed Civilization 6 was released in 2016, and was only recently succeeded by Civilization 7, which was released earlier this year for consoles and PC.

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale brings two weeks of discounts to games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Timberborn, and more.

In addition to various discounts, Epic Rewards are boosted to 20% off purchases made using Epic’s payment system until August 31.

The Summer Sale 2025 runs until July 31, and more details can be found on the Epic Games blog.

VGC wrote in its Civilization 7 review: “Civilization 7 is bold enough to add big changes to its formula, without getting rid of everything that has made the series iconic. Say goodbye to your free time, as from PC to handheld, every waking moment will be consumed by One More Turn.”