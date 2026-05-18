Cinematic from cancelled Star Wars KOTOR remake leaks online

An early-in-production cinematic from the now-cancelled first iteration of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has appeared online.

While the full story of the troubled development of the Knights of the Old Republic remake has yet to surface, multiple reports suggest that the project, billed as a collaboration between developer Aspyr and production partners Lucasfilm Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, was entirely rebooted after development issues.

Now, a clip, reportedly from the portfolio of an artist who worked on the game, gives us the clearest insight into the original vision for the project. This new clip is claimed to come from the Aspyr era of the game’s development, before it was eventually moved to Saber Interactive.

According to MP1st, the video shows off an early draft of one of the game’s opening cinematic. The cinematic is still in its very early stages of development, with a greyboy environment and placeholder sound effects.

It features the player character and Trask Ulgo making their way through the ship featured in the game’s opening moments. The early cinematic also shows that the player character was intended to be voiced, a change from the original 2003 game. It’s unknown if this would have extended beyond cutscenes.

The current fate of the Knights of the Old Republic remake is unknown. In 2025, during The Game Awards, original Knights of the Old Republic project director Casey Hudson announced that he would be directing Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a spiritual successor to the game.