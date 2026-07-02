Cinder City drops its 64 GB RAM recommendation, but increases recommended GPU

After possibly becoming the first PC game on Steam to recommend 64 GB of RAM, Cinder City has changed its specs.

Set in the near future in a dystopian Seoul, Cinder City is an open-world co-operative PvE game where players fight against mutated creatures.

The Steam listing for the game, which is being released by South Korean publisher NC (formerly NCSoft), was added to the storefront earlier this week.

It quickly emerged that the game’s minimum and recommended system requirements were among the heaviest seen to date on Steam.

Most notably, the minimum requirements for the game included 32 GB of RAM, while the recommended specs included 64 GB of RAM.

This made it perhaps the first PC game on Steam to recommend 64 GB of RAM – by comparison, PS5 and Xbox Series X each have 16GB of RAM.

The requirements took players by surprise, given that recent PC releases Forza Horizon 6, 007 First Light, Death Stranding 2, Resident Evil Requiem and even the graphically intensive Crimson Desert all recommend just 16GB of RAM.

Even the most demanding games – such as the CPU-heavy Microsoft Flight Simulator – have recommended no more than 32 GB to date, and it now appears that limit won’t be changing.

NC has now changed the game’s specifications on Steam, now listing 32 GB of RAM in its recommended specs. Its minimum specs still require 32 GB of RAM, however, which is still uncommonly high.

The specs have also been changed to recommend a more powerful GPU. Before it recommended an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 card, and this has now been changed to a 4070, which is notably more powerful as displayed by UserBenchmark.

Neither publisher NC nor developer Big Fire Games have commented on the previous 64 GB RAM recommendation or the decision to change it to 32 GB.