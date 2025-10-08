Chucky, Jason Voorhees and Predator are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The full details for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone have been revealed, including the addition of Jason Voorhees, Chucky and the Predator.

The sixth season is called The Haunting and has a horror theme, including a new mode called Slasher Deathmatch in which players can take control of Jason from the Friday the 13th movies or Chucky from the Child’s Play movies.

“Each match lasts four rounds total,” the mode’s description reads. “At the start of each round, two of the eight survivors are randomly chosen to take on the role of a slasher. A new pair of slashers are picked each round until all eight players have had the chance to play as one.”

Jason is armed with a machete and combat axe, and has the ability to teleport, walk quicker towards players in his line of sight and trigger a Rage Mode where he’s temporarily immune to stuns and can’t be detected by players until he’s nearby.

Chucky is armed with a combat knife and combat axe, and has the ability to move faster than the other players. As in the movies, he also has the ability to get up again after he’s been ‘killed’ for a total of six lives.

The Predator, who previously appeared in Call of Duty: Ghosts, will also feature in Season 6 as part of its Battle Pass. Jason will also be available as an Operator, meaning players will be able to play as him separately from the Slasher Deathmatch mode.

The full list of new additions for Season 6, which starts on October 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, is as follows:

Multiplayer

Drop into the new 6v6 Core maps Gravity and Rig, and hit up the new Mothball Strike map, all arriving at launch. Boo-Town: Nuketown joins the party with a Halloween-themed makeover featuring spiders, skeletons, Jack-o’-Lanterns, and other spooky elements on this map variant taking place after the sun sets.

Zombies

Warzone

