Chucky, Jason Voorhees and Predator are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Season 6, dubbed The Haunting, kicks off tomorrow
The full details for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone have been revealed, including the addition of Jason Voorhees, Chucky and the Predator.
The sixth season is called The Haunting and has a horror theme, including a new mode called Slasher Deathmatch in which players can take control of Jason from the Friday the 13th movies or Chucky from the Child’s Play movies.
“Each match lasts four rounds total,” the mode’s description reads. “At the start of each round, two of the eight survivors are randomly chosen to take on the role of a slasher. A new pair of slashers are picked each round until all eight players have had the chance to play as one.”
Jason is armed with a machete and combat axe, and has the ability to teleport, walk quicker towards players in his line of sight and trigger a Rage Mode where he’s temporarily immune to stuns and can’t be detected by players until he’s nearby.
Chucky is armed with a combat knife and combat axe, and has the ability to move faster than the other players. As in the movies, he also has the ability to get up again after he’s been ‘killed’ for a total of six lives.
The Predator, who previously appeared in Call of Duty: Ghosts, will also feature in Season 6 as part of its Battle Pass. Jason will also be available as an Operator, meaning players will be able to play as him separately from the Slasher Deathmatch mode.
The full list of new additions for Season 6, which starts on October 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, is as follows:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone – Season 6 Content
Multiplayer
- Three New Maps: Drop into the new 6v6 Core maps Gravity and Rig, and hit up the new Mothball Strike map, all arriving at launch.
- Boo-Town: Nuketown joins the party with a Halloween-themed makeover featuring spiders, skeletons, Jack-o’-Lanterns, and other spooky elements on this map variant taking place after the sun sets.
- Slasher Deathmatch: Play the roles of slasher and survivor in this heart-pounding hide-and-seek mode inspired by two of horror’s most iconic killers. Whether you’re evading Jason’s relentless hunt or escaping Chucky’s twisted traps, survival is anything but guaranteed.
- Season 06 Ranked Play: Squad up and compete against the best in a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, offering new seasonal rewards as you progress through the Ranks.
Zombies
- New Haunted Havoc LTM: Battle Rampage-Induced zombies with pumpkin heads and access powerful items through dropped Jack-o’-Lanterns in the Haunted Havoc LTM arriving across all six maps. Be on your guard; you never know when an item will turn out to be a Mimic in disguise!
- New GobbleGum: Bring the joy of pumpkin-headed zombies and their creepy laughter to all Zombies modes with the new Jacked Lanterns Whimsical GobbleGum!
- New Leaderboard Events: Compete in two new Leaderboard Events, bringing new challenges and rewards for players willing to put in the work to make it to the top.
Warzone
- The Haunting Map Variants: The Haunting arrives on Verdansk and Rebirth Island as night descends on the two maps, each teeming with their own frightening surprises.
- Zombie Royale: The fan-favorite Zombie Royale returns for The Haunting, bringing new zombie abilities and map-wide features to the mode where slain Operators return as the undead. The last squad with a living Operator wins.
- Casual Z: The ravenous horde sink their teeth into Casual with Battle Royale Casual Z and Resurgence Casual Z. Fight a mixture of human and bot Operators on The Haunting-themed versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, both now home to regular and armored zombies ready to attack the living on sight.
- Season 06 Ranked Play: Compete in a new season of Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play, including all-new seasonal rewards.
General Content
- Weapons Detail: Unleash on the enemy team with four new weapons including the Dresden 9mm SMG, Merrick 556 Assault Rifle, X52 Resonator Special Weapon, and the Chainsaw Melee Weapon. Jack up your fire rate with two new attachments, the GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion and the GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster.
- New Events and Rewards: Experience new horrifying Events throughout the season and geared to make you scream with a slew of chilling rewards including new Operators plus the new Chainsaw Melee Weapon and GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment.
- Battle Pass and BlackCell: Feel the fright as The Haunting Battle Pass introduces an array of haunted Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the new Dread Operator.
- Season 06 Operators: The Predator stalks the new Battle Pass while the skeletal Dread brings its bone-chilling charm to BlackCell. Hunt down foes as the unstoppable slasher Jason Voorhees and prove your worth as Dek from Predator: Badlands.
- Season 06 Free Trial: Play Black Ops 6 for FREE for a whole week, including full access to the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.