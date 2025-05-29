Chie voice actor says she won’t reprise her role in the Persona 4 remake

Another voice actor has claimed that they won’t be a part of the currently unannounced Persona 4 remake.

On Wednesday, actor Yuri Lowenthal announced that he won’t be part of the long-rumored remake, despite his desire to reprise his role as Yosuka Hanamura. In a post on Bluesky, Lowenthal wrote: “And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back.”

Now, a second actor, this time Erin Fitzgerald, has claimed that she also won’t be a part of the game.

“For those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake,” Fitzgerald wrote on BlueSky.

“RIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am blessed to have recorded as many Persona 4 games as I did playing her.”

Neither Sega nor Atlus has announced a remake of Persona 4, but reports have persisted for some time that one is currently in development. The last Atlus remake, Persona 3 Reload, was released in 2024, where it was met with critical and fan acclaim.

Persona 4 was released in 2008 on the PlayStation 2, making it one of the final significant releases for the system. The game eventually came to PS3 as a PS2 classic in 2014, but a native PS3 version was never released due to Atlus focusing its resources on Persona 5.

A special edition re-release of the game called Persona 4: Golden was released on PlayStation Vita in 2012. This new version, which included new content and two new social links, was very well-received when it was released and remains one of the Vita’s best-reviewed and best-selling titles.

Persona 4 Golden was released on PC in 2020, and was eventually ported to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.