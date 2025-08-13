Chibi-Robo is the next GameCube title coming to Switch 2’s Nintendo Classics library
The tiny robot helper first made his debut 20 years ago
Nintendo has announced the next GameCube title coming to Switch 2.
Chibi-Robo will be coming to the Nintendo Classics service on August 21, making it the fifth GameCube title to arrive on the service.
Developed by the now-dissolved Japan studio Skip Ltd, Chibi-Robo was a GameCube exclusive starring a tiny 10 cm tall robot helper.
Chibi-Robo belongs to the Sanderson family, and its job is to wander around their household, performing various tasks to help them out.
Players have to be conscious of Chibi-Robo’s battery, because if it runs out he will collapse and lose half his Moolah (the game’s currency). To avoid this, the player has to regularly plug Chibi-Robo into power outlets to recharge his battery.
The game was successful enough to spawn numerous handheld sequels, including DS title Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol and side-scrolling 3DS platformer Chibi-Robo Zip Lash. Fans generally agree that the original GameCube adventure is the best, however.
Chibi-Robo is the fifth game to be added to Switch 2‘s library of GameCube games, joining F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur 2 and Super Mario Strikers (aka Mario Smash Football).
GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.
NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.
Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.
Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Luigi’s Mansion and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.
A wireless GameCube controller is also available through the MyNintendo Store, giving a more authentic experience when playing Switch 2’s GameCube library (though other Switch 2 controllers, such as the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Pro Controller, work too).
Last year a new studio formed by former Chibi-Robo developers announced a spiritual successor called koROBO, a new 3D platformer starring a similar protagonist. The game will be directed by Kenichi Nishi, who was a former co-founder of Skip Ltd and the co-director of the original Chibi-Robo game.