Chibi-Robo is the next GameCube title coming to Switch 2’s Nintendo Classics library

Nintendo has announced the next GameCube title coming to Switch 2.

Chibi-Robo will be coming to the Nintendo Classics service on August 21, making it the fifth GameCube title to arrive on the service.

Developed by the now-dissolved Japan studio Skip Ltd, Chibi-Robo was a GameCube exclusive starring a tiny 10 cm tall robot helper.

Chibi-Robo belongs to the Sanderson family, and its job is to wander around their household, performing various tasks to help them out.

Players have to be conscious of Chibi-Robo’s battery, because if it runs out he will collapse and lose half his Moolah (the game’s currency). To avoid this, the player has to regularly plug Chibi-Robo into power outlets to recharge his battery.

The game was successful enough to spawn numerous handheld sequels, including DS title Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol and side-scrolling 3DS platformer Chibi-Robo Zip Lash. Fans generally agree that the original GameCube adventure is the best, however.

Chibi-Robo is the fifth game to be added to Switch 2‘s library of GameCube games, joining F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur 2 and Super Mario Strikers (aka Mario Smash Football).

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.

Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Luigi’s Mansion and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.

A wireless GameCube controller is also available through the MyNintendo Store, giving a more authentic experience when playing Switch 2’s GameCube library (though other Switch 2 controllers, such as the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Pro Controller, work too).

Last year a new studio formed by former Chibi-Robo developers announced a spiritual successor called koROBO, a new 3D platformer starring a similar protagonist. The game will be directed by Kenichi Nishi, who was a former co-founder of Skip Ltd and the co-director of the original Chibi-Robo game.