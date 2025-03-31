Check out 15 minutes of brand new Doom: The Dark Ages gameplay

VGC recently got the chance to go hands-on with Doom: The Dark Ages, and we have brand new gameplay to show.

The gameplay, which can be viewed above or on our YouTube channel, is from the game’s early open-world sections, during a castle siege. The footage is captured from a PC running at 4K 60 FPS.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, with a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Our hands-on preview said it “nails the gameplay, the tone and the gore.”

“It’s incredibly fun,” we wrote. “It’s uncompromised, energetic, brutal, and rewarding. It is everything that I’d hope and expect from a Doom game, pulled off by a team that’s clearly full of confidence.”

Doom: The Dark Ages will take players to locations from The Doomslayer’s past and “worlds beyond”. The game will not feature a multiplayer component and will instead be an entirely single-player release. Doom: The Dark Ages will also have a larger focus on the story, which ID claims is the studio’s “best yet”.

The game will have game speed and difficulty sliders for the first time, in an effort to increase the game’s accessibility. Other accessibility options include the ability to make the player and enemies take more or less damage with each hit, and make enemy projectiles faster or slower. It also includes enemy aggression, the length of the parry window, the length of time enemies are dazed, and resource values.