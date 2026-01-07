Celebrate the New Year with 50% off VGC’s Patreon: Ad-free news, exclusive podcasts, and more

This January, you can try out VGC on Patreon for less than a cup of coffee.

For the rest of the month, we’re running a one-month 50% off promotion for new members at our Supporter tier on Patreon.com/videogameschronicle. Simply use the code “JAN26” at checkout to claim your discount.

Joining Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle gives you ad-free access to VGC for the entirety of your subscription. Our Supporter tier also gives you access to Chatting Vintage Games, our monthly retro podcast.

If you’re looking for more content, our higher tiers offer weekly new content that you won’t find anywhere else. We’ve also recently wrapped up our Christmas Patreon Drive, during which the VGC community unlocked over a dozen pieces of bonus content.

Everything published so far from VGC’s Christmas Patreon Drive

Out Now:

Coming in early 2026:

The VGC Hotline

VGC’s Guide to Japan

VGC Returns to Forgotten Worlds

VGC Jackbox

Chris’s 50 Best Nintendo Switch Games

Official Nintendo Magazine tour

Mario Kart World Live

Review Re-Review

Goldeneye Grudge Match

Sonic Music in Review

VGC Merch Launch

History of Video Games monthly podcast

Super Mario Bros. Movie watchalong

Our monthly content in 2026

Now that we’re back for 2026, it’s a great time to remind members of VGC’s Patreon offering what they’ll get each month.

Supporter

Ad-free access to VGC

Monthly CVG Retro Podcast

Insider

All previous benefits

Weekly VGQ&A Podcast

Monthly Off-Topic Podcast

Monthly watchalongs, including classic 90s gaming TV, old E3 press conferences, and more.

Season Ticket Holder

All previous benefits

Priority when contributing to podcasts like CVG and VGQ&A

Merchandise discount (launching 2026)

Priority seating at VGC Live

To find out more and support independent games journalism, check out VGC on Patreon at Patreon.com/videogameschronicle.