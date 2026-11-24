CD Projekt Red has revealed that it has entered into a marketing agreement with Sony for The Witcher 4.

This comes after Rockstar entered into an agreement with Sony to market Grand Theft Auto 6. This allowed Sony to claim that PlayStation 5 was the “best” way to play GTA 6, with exclusive hardware features available through the PS5 release.

CDPR revealed its own Sony partnership as part of its latest earnings report, speaking to investors.

“Just today, we signed new partnership agreements with Sony Interactive Entertainment covering the presence of our games on PlayStation and in PlayStation Plus subscriptions, as well as our collaboration during the upcoming Witcher 4 marketing campaign,” says Piotr Nielubowicz, chief financial officer at CDPR.

“This cooperation will support our business and financial outlook in this and future years.”

It is unclear what this marketing campaign will look like in practice, but it means we can expect to see The Witcher 4 shown off at PlayStation showcases, as opposed to Xbox. It also means there will likely be a heavy emphasis on showing us how The Witcher 4 runs on PlayStation hardware, and unique features available on PlayStation controllers.

Rockstar’s own partnership with Sony has seen GTA 6 take over the PS Store and even replace the PS app icon on mobile. Before release, we were told that PS5 would be the best platform for GTA 6, and shown a trailer of features that would only be available on the platform, mostly in relation to the PS5’s DualSense controller.

That doesn’t mean that Xbox was shut out of the conversation entirely. The platform managed to get some attention of its own when it was revealed that GTA 6 would actually be playable on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, exclusively through Xbox Cloud Gaming. This means that Xbox had the cheapest way to play GTA 6.

Meanwhile, CDPR also states that The Witcher 4 is on track to launch in 2028, so we can expect the marketing campaign to start closer to the time.