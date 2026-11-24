CD Projekt Red claims the leap from The Witcher 3 to The Witcher 4 will be similar to that of GTA 5 to GTA 6.

This comes from CDPR’s latest meeting with investors, as company bosses were asked many questions in relation to Rockstar’s sequel, which is officially the biggest entertainment launch ever.

One investor asked how The Witcher 4 compares with GTA 6, following the latter’s successful launch. While CDPR was eager to stress that they are different games, execs did argue that there are some comparisons to be made.

“First of all, this is a call about us, not about Rockstar, but I do understand the connection here,” said CDPR joint-CEO, Michał Nowakowski. “I’m not going to make a deep dive, full-blown review of GTA 5 versus GTA 6, but of course, we did look at the game, we did see the differences.

“We believe there’s going to be a comparable leap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4. It’s been 11 years. We are working on The Witcher 4 to make it significantly better-looking and improved in terms of pretty much every possible facet of the game.

“So, yes, you should expect us to make a much bigger jump between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4.”

Investors went on to ask even more questions in relation to GTA 6, but CDPR stressed that it has not made any changes to The Witcher 4’s development in relation to Rockstar’s launch. It said that The Witcher 4 is still on track for its 2028 release, although it didn’t narrow down a date beyond that.

One similarity The Witcher 4 will have with GTA 6 is that both are subject to a marketing partnership with Sony. CDPR revealed this earlier in the earnings report, meaning we can expect PlayStation to feature heavily in The Witcher 4’s marketing when that begins in earnest.

So far, we have only seen cinematics and a tech demo that showed how the game might run on PlayStation hardware.