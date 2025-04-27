CD Projekt says Switch 2’s Cyberpunk 2077 improves on the troubled PS4/Xbox One version

The Nintendo Switch 2 hardware has enabled CD Projekt Red to create a more capable version of Cyberpunk 2077 than was possible on PS4 and Xbox One, it’s said.

Cyberpunk 2077 notoriously struggled to run well on the last-gen consoles at launch, and its expansion was later released only for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Now, CD Projekt is bringing both releases to Switch 2 as Ultimate Edition, and Game File asked CD Projekt Red engineer Tim Green about its performance.

“We are currently targeting 1080p resolution in TV quality mode, TV performance mode, and handheld quality mode—and targeting 720p performance in handheld performance mode,” he said.

Switch 2 docked play offers more power, Green added, “but [the game] still utilizes Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) when players take it on the go.”

Game File then asked how Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 compares to the Xbox One and PS4 versions, which launched in late 2020 in notoriously rough shape.

“Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a tremendous amount of ongoing love as we’ve continued to improve the game,” Green said. “In bringing the Ultimate Edition to Nintendo Switch 2 we were able to build on top of that already solid base.

“Development still had challenges, of course, as any development process does, but we’ve been careful in picking tradeoffs to not compromise the game’s vision.

“We haven’t had to fight with fitting into memory,” he added, “And the speed of the data storage has helped alleviate some of those early streaming problems. This has allowed us to focus our attention on improving other things, and we’re very happy with the result.”

Game File confirmed in a follow-up that the last comment was in reference to issues like texture pop-in in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

Nvidia offically confirmed earlier this month that Switch 2 supports the company’s DLSS upscaling tech, and CD Projekt Red has since confirmed to Digital Foundry that Cyberpunk 2077 will make use of it, making it the first Switch 2 game officially confirmed to use DLSS.

“We’re using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia’s Tensor cores,” it told the publication. “The game utilises DLSS in all four modes – in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each.”