CD Projekt Red shares more Cyberpunk Switch 2 footage, says it’s the ‘best way’ to play it on the go

Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red has shown more footage of the Switch 2 version of the game.

In the latest of Nintendo‘s series of Creator’s Voice videos on its YouTube channel, the Polish studio shared more direct-feed gameplay of the Ultimate Edition of the game coming to Switch 2 at launch.

In the video, it’s also explained how the Switch 2’s Joy-Con controllers can be used by the player to fight with katana swords.

CD Projekt Red vice president of technology Charles Tremblay explains in the video that while at its core it’s the same Cyberpunk 2077 players already know, the Switch 2’s hardware makes it the best handheld version of the game.

“It’s still the same amazing experience, and I think the returning players will feel right at home,” Tremblay explained.

“That being said, we do have a lot of ways to experience the game using the controllers. We have the new amazing LCD screens with the VRR support, and I do think it’s the best way to experience the game on the go.”

The PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 can already be played on other handheld systems such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, but the Switch 2 version marks the first time CD Projekt Red has made a port specifically aimed at a handheld device.

Last week studio engineer Tim Green said the Switch 2 hardware has made it possible to create a more capable version of Cyberpunk 2077 than was possible on PS4 and Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 notoriously struggled to run well on the last-gen consoles at launch, and its expansion was later released only for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but will be available in the Switch 2 version.

“Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a tremendous amount of ongoing love as we’ve continued to improve the game,” Green told Game File. “In bringing the Ultimate Edition to Nintendo Switch 2 we were able to build on top of that already solid base.

“Development still had challenges, of course, as any development process does, but we’ve been careful in picking trade-offs to not compromise the game’s vision.”

“We haven’t had to fight with fitting into memory,” he added, “and the speed of the data storage has helped alleviate some of those early streaming problems. This has allowed us to focus our attention on improving other things, and we’re very happy with the result.”