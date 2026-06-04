CD Projekt Red says its new IP Hadar will be ‘an emotional open-world experience that will stay with gamers’

CD Projekt Red has given a brief description of its mysterious new IP, codenamed Hadar.

Hadar was first announced back in October 2022, and will be CD Projekt‘s first original IP (The Witcher was based on a series of fantasy novels and Cyberpunk 2077 was based on a board game).

Since then, however, no further information has been shared about the game, leaving players in the dark as to what Hadar will entail.

While CD Projekt doesn’t yet appear ready to properly reveal the game, a new job ad spotted by GamesRadar does at least confirm that the game will be open-world again, and will have a strong focus on narrative.

The ad, for an engineering director at the studio’s Warsaw office, says the successful applicant will “help push the envelope for the next, immersive game in the Hadar world, creating an emotional, open-world experience that will stay with gamers”. It also notes that the game will use Unreal Engine 5.

During an earnings report last month, CD Projekt noted that the size of the team working on Hadar was still relatively small at the moment, with 24 staff working on the game by the end of April 2026.

By comparison, 513 are working on The Witcher 4, while 163 are working on Cyberpunk 2 and 83 are working on Sirius (a Witcher-themed multiplayer game), suggesting Hadar is still a very long way off.

Back in 2022 when it first revealed that it was working on Hadar, CD Projekt co-founder Michał Nowakowski said that while Hadar will be the company’s first IP, players should still expect it to play much like the other games it’s known for.

“When it comes to the genre, we do certain types of games and I think it’s safe to assume that we want to continue to do the games within that kind of genre, so you can imagine what kind of game to expect,” he explained.