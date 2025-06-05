CD Projekt isn’t done with Cyberpunk 2077, announces yet more surprise content

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive new content, after the studio previously claimed it was done with the game.

In an announcement to celebrate the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2, the studio announced that later in June, the game will receive new side quests, and that the team has been “cooking in secret.”

Update 2.3 will add new content to both the base game and Phantom Liberty expansions, and release on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch 2, it said.

This is the third surprise update for the game since developer CD Projekt announced it was done with development for Cyberpunk. CD Projekt said it will reveal specific details about the update soon.

The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the preproduction stage of development, it was recently confirmed.

The sequel, which until recently was known as Project Orion, is being headed by CD Projekt Red’s new North American arm, which has studios in Boston and Vancouver.

Last month Mike Pondsmith, who created the Cyberpunk IP, spilled that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel features a new city that feels like “Chicago gone wrong”.

Pondsmith claimed that he’s not as involved with the second game as he was with 2077, but said he’s keeping track of its progress. The game designer went on to claim that the sequel will feature Night City, as well as a second, unspecified location.