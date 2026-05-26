CD Projekt announces Witcher anniversary live stream, amid reports new DLC is on the way

CD Projekt has announced a special The Witcher 3 anniversary live stream, amid reports that the studio is planning a brand new DLC expansion.

The live stream, which is planned to take place on May 28 at 11am ET / 4pm BST, marks the tenth anniversary of The Witcher 3’s fan-favorite expansion, Blood and Wine. CD Projekt is due to publish its latest earnings results 30 minutes after the stream begins.

“Join us on May 28th at 5 PM CEST for a special anniversary stream of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine,” CD Projekt said. “Together with Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych, we’ll return once more to the land of knights, vineyards, and vampires!”

Although there’s no suggestion that an announcement will be made during the live stream, it arrives months after a report claiming that CD Projekt Red is planning to release a brand new expansion for The Witcher 3 this year.

Toussaint, the land of love and wine 🍷



Join us on May 28th at 5 PM CEST for a special anniversary stream of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. Together with Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych, we’ll return once more to the land of knights, vineyards, and vampires!



Stream… pic.twitter.com/7rNKx5wumB — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 26, 2026

Multiple sources have claimed that the unannounced new DLC is in development at Fool’s Theory, the same studio currently remaking The Witcher 1 for CD Projekt.

At the time, a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red told the publication that it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

CD Projekt is currently working on multiple The Witcher projects, including The Witcher 4, a remake of The Witcher 1, and a multiplayer game set within The Witcher universe.

Last summer, the company debuted a The Witcher 4 tech demo, which it said was representative of what The Witcher 4 will look like on a base PS5 console, but didn’t show the game itself.