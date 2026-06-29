CD Projekt announces plans to change its name to ‘ensure consistency’

CD Projekt has announced that it will be changing its name.

As reported by financial publication Bankier.pl, the Polish company decided at its last general meeting that it would no longer be known as CD Projekt.

Instead, following the results of a vote at the meeting, the company is set to have its name changed to CJ Projekt Red, to match that of its game development studio.

When it was originally founded in 1994, CD Projekt was intended to be a distribution company that brought foreign games into Poland, including translating them for Polish players.

In 2002 the company then established CD Projekt Red, a development studio that would allow it to create its own games rather than just publishing existing games. Its first game, The Witcher, was critically acclaimed.

In the 24 years that have since followed, this has been the structure – CD Projekt is the company, and CD Projekt Red is its development studio. Now both will be known as CD Projekt Red.

In a statement, the company said that because its main activity now was the creation and distribution of video games, aligning its name with that of the studio would make things like branding and recruitment more straightforward.

“The studio’s activities currently correspond to the Company’s core operational activity, which consists of producing and publishing video games and managing the Company’s brands, including through the creation and licensing of accompanying product,” it said (via machine translation).

“In the opinion of the Management Board, the new company name will ensure consistency in the communication of the CD Projekt Red brand, which will, among other things, facilitate the identification of the company with its products on the global market and support recruitment processes.”

CD Projekt Red currently has five studios, split into two parent studios. CD Projekt Red Europe consists of the main CD Projekt Red studio in Warsaw (known for The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077), as well as its two smaller Polish studios CD Projekt Red Wrocław and CD Projekt Red Kraków.

CD Projekt Red North America consists of CD Projekt Red Vancouver (formerly Digital Scapes Studios) and CD Projekt Red Boston (which includes former studio The Molasses Flood).

The Boston studio was formed by CD Projekt to drive development on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, while the Warsaw studio leads on The Witcher 4.