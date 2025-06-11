Catch up with all our SGF 2025 Podcasts, featuring Ben Starr, Blumhouse Games, and more

Over the weekend, VGC produced nine podcasts from LA as part of Summer Game Fest. Here’s everything you might have missed.

We reacted to the big showcases from across the weekend and caught up with old friends.

Below, you can find everything we recorded from Geoff Keighley‘s Summer show, which includes some content exclusive to Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

Day 0: What to expect from Summer Game Fest

Only an hour after landing in LA, VGC kicked off its Summer Game Fest coverage with a podcast chatting about what we expected from the show, and some of our favourite E3 memories.

Summer Game Fest Reaction

On Friday, VGC’s Andy Robinson, Chris Scullion, and Jordan Middler were joined by The Game Business’s Christopher Dring in a special reaction podcast to Geoff Keighley’s kick-off show.

This year’s Summer Game Fest featured its usual roster of announcements and game updates, the biggest of which was arguably Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem, which closed out the show.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new look at its game previously known as Project Century, a Wu-Tang game was announced, IOI Interactive announced multiple game crossovers, and 15 years later, the Scott Pilgrim game is getting a sequel, featuring a brand-new story from the original creator.

VGC Off-Topic: Robert Cop

Live from Summer Game Fest, VGC's Off-Topic Podcast is out now. Join @andyrobinson.bsky.social, @scully1888.bsky.social , @jordanmiddler.bsky.social and @apzonerunner.com for an earnest conversation about flying and Robocop. www.patreon.com/posts/130889... — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-06-06T23:17:35.387Z

In the first of our Patreon exclusive podcasts from LA, VGC’s crew was joined by Eurogamer’s Alex Donaldson for our Off-Topic podcast.

We chatted about travel, beer, energy drinks, and Robocop. You can check out a short preview clip in the post above.

Jeff Gerstmann and Blumhouse games chat Summer Game Fest

On day one of Summer Game Fest Play Days, Jeff Gerstmann and Louise Blaine from Blumhouse Games joined VGC’s Jordan and Andy on the VGC SGF Couch.

Louise chatted about the games she’s currently working on with Blumhouse, and what she thought of the show so far.

Jeff Gerstmann shared his thoughts on Summer’s biggest games show, and memories of E3s of the past.

You can find more from Jeff at Patreon.com/JeffGerstmann and more from Louise here.

Jeff Gerstmann and Jordan Middler talk Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

In a weekend of essential announcements, don't let this pass you by: Bam Margera wears the Heartagram in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. This extended THPS 3+4 chat with @jeffgerstmann.com is out now. www.patreon.com/posts/jeff-g... — Jordan Middler (@jordanmiddler.bsky.social) 2025-06-11T09:01:32.211Z

This weekend, VGC and Jeff Gerstmann got the chance to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Following our demo, we recorded a special podcast with extended thoughts about the skateboarding remake, and what it could mean for the future of the series.

Available now on Patreon.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Reaction

The Xbox Game Showcase premiered on Sunday, featuring a new Xbox handheld, a look at the next Call of Duty game, a surprise from Double Fine, and more.

Following the show, VGC’s Chris Scullion and Jordan Middler sat down with The Game Business’s Chris Dring to react to all the news from Los Angeles.

Reviewing the Xbox Games Showcase… 2 days before it happened (A discussion about leaks)

In a special episode of the VGC podcast, we review Xbox’s Summer Showcase, two days before it happened. What did we get right? And what did we miss?

The point of the exercise is, other than seeing how much we could get right before the show (State of Decay was one notable absentee), a broader discussion between VGC’s Jordan Middler, Andy Robinson, and Eurogamer’s Alex Donaldson, about leak culture, and how the press deal with information ahead of official announcements.

As is typical of most major showcases, we decided to keep most of what we knew – which was obtained via various sources, and not supplied by publishers under any sort of confidential agreement – under wraps.

So when do reporters decide to publish leaked information, and how do we determine what has value to our audience, and what’s simply a spoiler? Hopefully, this podcast offers a small glimpse behind the scenes at our personal approaches.

Ben Starr is back on the VGC couch

Ben Starr is back for his annual one-on-one chat with VGC’s Jordan Middler.

A shorter version of the discussion is now available on YouTube, and the full version can be found on Patreon.

Ben talks about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (no spoilers), Final Fantasy Tactics, and more. We’re also giving away a signed box of Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy cards.

Check out the video, and find out how to win, here.

Skill Up’s Game of the Show

Releases Friday, June 13

To close the show, Skill Up joined the VGC couch to tell us about his Game of the Show from Summer Game Fest. In the second half of the show, we’re joined by veteran games journalist Neil Long to close out the weekend.

Thank you for all your immense support this weekend. What we were able to produce this weekend is a glimpse at what VGC can be with your support on Patreon.

We hope you enjoyed our output this weekend, and hope to get the chance to do it all again, very soon.